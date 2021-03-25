Timeshare Cos. To Pay $1.5M To Settle Wage Class Action

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has approved a $1.5 million settlement to resolve two consolidated class actions brought by salespeople who claimed timeshare giant Wyndham Destinations Inc. and a subsidiary cheated them out of wages and paid breaks. U.S. District Judge John Holcomb issued a final judgment Tuesday approving a settlement between Wyndham Vacation Ownership Inc. and Wyndham Destinations Inc. and their sales representatives who had alleged that a commission pay system shortchanged them on minimum wage and paid rest breaks. "The court finds that the settlement offers significant monetary recovery to all class members and finds that such recovery is fair,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS