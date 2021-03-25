5th Circ. Upholds Asylum Denial Over Missing Paperwork

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday denied a Cameroonian asylum seeker's attempt to revive his case over missing paperwork, finding that his attorney failed to conduct a thorough enough search before attesting that the paperwork was not actually received. Writing for a three-judge panel, Circuit Judge Catharina Haynes noted that a sworn declaration submitted to the Board of Immigration Appeals by Gerylouis Nguhlefeh Njilefac's attorney only stated that she "searched" for the papers but could not find them. Such a statement was not conclusive enough to determine that the paperwork was not actually delivered to her office, Judge Haynes found. "The declarations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS