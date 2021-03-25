Mastercard Faces Renewed Battle Over £14B UK Class Action

Law360, London (March 25, 2021, 7:45 PM GMT) -- Britain's former financial ombudsman renewed his bid Thursday to bring a £14 billion ($19.2 billion) consumer class action over Mastercard's swipe fees, arguing there was no reason not to certify the class after a landmark Supreme Court victory. The former head of Britain's Financial Ombudsman Service renewed his bid Thursday to bring claims on behalf of 46 million consumers over Mastercard's swipe fees. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Walter Merricks, the former head of the Financial Ombudsman Service, urged the Competition Appeal Tribunal to let him sue Mastercard on behalf of 46 million consumers over claims they paid higher prices in shops for 16 years...

