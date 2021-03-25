NY Rent Control Bill Would Hurt Residential Real Estate Sector

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Legislation has been introduced in the New York State Senate (S. 3082) and the New York State Assembly (A. 5573) that effectively creates rent control by the state for virtually every residence in New York, including owner-occupied cooperatives. The only exclusions from this law would be those residences already covered by rent control or rent stabilization and individual houses with fewer than four units in which the owner is in residence. Even hotels permitting stays of more than 30 days would be included. The bill provides that every tenant has a right to a renewal lease at a rent increase that...

