GM Sued For $100M Over Deadly Crash Tied To Tire Pressure

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- General Motors LLC has been hit in Texas with a wrongful death and product liability lawsuit alleging that the company's unsafe tire pressure monitoring system and wheels are to blame for a crash that killed a grandmother and two of her grandchildren, and seeking more than $100 million in damages. GM, alongside a Brownsville, Texas-based auto parts store that operates as El Guero Auto Parts Y Auto Sale and sold the GM-manufactured tires, were named as defendants in the Cameron County District Court lawsuit that was filed Tuesday on behalf of Maria Zamora and two of her grandchildren, who died in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS