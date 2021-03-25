Dems Eye A Yearly 125K Refugee Minimum After Historic Lows

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Democratic members of Congress reintroduced legislation that would bar the White House from setting the annual refugee cap below 125,000, a proposal that comes as current U.S. refugee admissions is set at record-breaking lows. Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., who introduced the bill in the U.S. Senate, explained that the Guaranteed Refugee Admission Ceiling Enhancement Act, or the GRACE Act, was an opportunity to affirm the country's commitment to refugee admissions, which was continually slashed by former President Donald Trump. "We are in the midst of a historic refugee crisis — we cannot close our borders, our shores or our hearts to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS