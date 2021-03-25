Zoom Fights Ex-Partner's Injunction Bid Over Soured Deal

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Zoom urged a California federal judge Thursday not to block the videoconferencing platform from cutting off service to a former business partner called RingCentral, arguing that their partnership has ended and RingCentral can't "put a gun to Zoom's head to get it to do business." During a hearing held via Zoom, Zoom Video Communications Inc.'s counsel, Douglas E. Lumish of Latham & Watkins LLP, argued that his client notified RingCentral Inc. that Zoom would not be extending their contract and it had six months to help its customers transition away from Zoom and potentially renegotiate their services. Lumish said RingCentral cannot...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS