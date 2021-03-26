Most Juul MDL Dismissal Bids Likely To Be Rejected

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 11:08 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has indicated he will deny all the motions to dismiss, except for certain state claims with no class representatives, in multidistrict litigation claiming e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. intentionally marketed its harmful tobacco products to youth. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick said in Thursday's tentative ruling that plaintiffs — who also named as defendants Philip Morris USA and Altria Group Inc., which holds a 35% stake in Juul — brought reworked claims under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and other new allegations against Altria and individual defendants. Those combined allegations "are plausible and sufficient...

