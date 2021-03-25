Magellan Beats Class Action Over Mental Health Coverage

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Illinois state employees whose children were denied insurance coverage for behavioral health care can't pursue a class action against Magellan Health and individual state health care administrators, a Chicago federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Manish Shah on Wednesday granted motions to dismiss from Magellan Healthcare Inc. and the state officials, saying the two lead plaintiffs had failed to state a constitutional claim and didn't have a right to sue under federal or state mental health parity laws. The two plaintiffs' children, identified only as R.L. and D.D., had mental health conditions that required treatment at residential facilities, according to...

