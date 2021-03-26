Recent Rulings Reinforce DOJ's Global White Collar Reach

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice routinely uses the wire fraud, honest services fraud, and money laundering statutes to address white collar crime. Recently, a trio of court decisions took an expansive view of the reach of these statutes, upholding prosecutions of foreign nationals for criminal conduct occurring almost entirely abroad. This trend is significant given the presumption against extraterritoriality, the rule that federal statutes apply only to domestic conduct unless Congress specifically provides to the contrary. Certain criminal laws — the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, for instance — are expressly enforceable against foreign nationals for conduct entirely outside the U.S. But...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS