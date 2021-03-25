US Trustee Slams Alpha Media's $115M Ch. 11 Plan Notices

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office objected Wednesday to the disclosure statements for non-debtor third-party releases and exculpation clauses in radio station owner Alpha Media's $115 million Chapter 11 plan in Virginia bankruptcy court, saying they are overly broad and inconsistent with Fourth Circuit law. In his filing, John P. Fitzgerald II, the acting U.S. trustee for Region Four, said Alpha Media Holdings and its debtor affiliates have structured their second amended joint Chapter 11 plan in such a way that the only class of creditors that would receive an opportunity to opt out of the third party-releases is the one that has...

