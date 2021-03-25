USC Reaches $852M Deal In Sex Abuse Claims Against Doctor

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The University of Southern California said Thursday it had reached an $852 million settlement of state court lawsuits from more than 700 alleged victims of Dr. George Tyndall, a former gynecologist at the school accused of abusing his patients for decades. The Engemann Student Health Center at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) USC had reached a $215 million federal settlement in February 2020 that covers about 18,000 alleged victims of Tyndall, who is facing felony sexual assault charges. In both the state and federal lawsuits, the university was accused of ignoring warning signs and red...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS