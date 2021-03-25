Judge Tosses Austin's Challenge To $2.1B Texas Pipeline

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Thursday threw out the city of Austin's lawsuit challenging the validity of permits and exemptions for Kinder Morgan Inc.'s approximately $2.15 billion Permian Highway Pipeline. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman said the fully completed project does not pose the risk to endangered species or the environment alleged by a group including Travis County, the city of Austin, an aquifer conservation district and others. While the plaintiffs alleged that continued operation of the pipeline poses an imminent risk of injury or death to the golden-cheeked warbler, the Austin blind salamander and other aquatic species, there are no grounds...

