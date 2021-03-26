Kiwi.com Wants To List Southwest Flights During TM Suit

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Kiwi.com has urged a Texas federal court to deny Southwest Airlines' proposed injunction preventing the travel website from listing flight information while the companies fight over the site's right to display it, saying the airline has unfairly created a monopoly in its publicly available fare data. Southwest — which doesn't allow online booking services to sell its tickets and accuses Kiwi.com of illegally "scraping" its data — wrongly argues in its lawsuit against the site that its consumers must be protected from competitors that might offer better prices, when the real question in dispute is whether the airline can retain control of...

