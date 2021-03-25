Tesla's Musk Threatened Union Backers, NLRB Says

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board on Thursday ordered that Elon Musk delete a tweet suggesting workers would lose benefits if they unionized, finding the Tesla boss and his company illegally suppressed union organizing at a California plant. A three-member board panel upheld much of an agency administrative judge's decision docking the electric car maker for a host of labor law violations at its Fremont plant, including findings the company illegally interrogated union backers and fired one, and that Musk's tweet dissuaded organizing by suggesting a union drive would cost workers their stock options. "Consistent with our recent decision in FDRLST Media,...

