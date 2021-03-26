Warner, Sony Win Appeal Against Radio Streaming App

Law360, London (March 26, 2021, 7:31 PM GMT) -- Audio streaming service TuneIn infringes musical copyrights owned by entertainment giants Warner and Sony when U.K. listeners use the platform to connect to foreign radio stations, an English appeals court ruled Friday. The Court of Appeal upheld the trial judge's findings against TuneIn, rejecting claims from the San Francisco-based company that the service it offers is no different in principle to a conventional search engine because all it does is provide hyperlinks to content that is available on the internet. "The judge did not accept either of these assertions ... and neither do I," Judge Richard Arnold wrote. "It does much...

