Madison Square Garden Scores $922M Sports Network Buy

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The owners of Madison Square Garden on Friday unveiled a deal worth almost $922 million in stock to buy a New York sports network bearing the arena's name, creating a roughly $3.36 billion company after negotiations shepherded by multiple BigLaw firms. The deal, expected to close in the third quarter of this year, will see Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. take control of MSG Networks Inc. The Dolan family, which controls the storied Manhattan venue, negotiated the deal for MSG with multiple law firms, including Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Paul...

