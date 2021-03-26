Skadden-Led WeWork Going Public At $9B Valuation

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 11:43 AM EDT) -- WeWork, with counsel from Skadden, said Friday it will become a public company at an enterprise value of $9 billion, 18 months after its botched initial public offering and more than two years after the company had been valued at $47 billion. The office space provider is combining with Nasdaq-listed BowX Acquisition Corp. and through that merger will be publicly listed on the Nasdaq. With the merger, WeWork will receive nearly $1.3 billion in cash. The company, which had a stated valuation of $47 billion in January 2019 following years of rapid expansion and billions in investment from Japanese conglomerate SoftBank...

