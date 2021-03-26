Federal Law Trumps NJ's Forced-Arbitration Ban, Judge Finds

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 12:14 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey statute banning employers from requiring workers to arbitrate discrimination and harassment claims is unconstitutional, a federal judge ruled, barring the Garden State from enforcing the measure and saying it was preempted by federal law. U.S. District Judge Anne Thompson on Thursday sided with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the New Jersey Civil Justice Institute, finding Section 12.7 of the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination encroached on the Federal Arbitration Act's territory. "Because the FAA is a federal statute, any state law that conflicts with it or frustrates its purpose violates the supremacy clause" of the U.S. Constitution,...

