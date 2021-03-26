FERC Pipeline Approval Ignored Tribes, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Native American tribes told the D.C. Circuit on Thursday that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission failed to consult with them before approving a natural gas pipeline that would run through culturally and spiritually significant areas, and they want the approvals tossed. In their opening brief, the Monacan Indian Nation and the Sappony Tribe said both tribes have "deep and longstanding connections" to the land and cultural resources that would be affected by a segment of pipeline proposed by Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC. The tribes said FERC failed to consult with them at every stage of the review process, in violation of...

