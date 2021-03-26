Don't Let Trump NEPA Overhaul Linger, Advocates Say

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Conservation groups told a Virginia federal court that the Trump administration's rule amending National Environmental Policy Act implementing regulations should be considered on the merits or thrown out — not left in place — while the White House reconsiders it. The groups, including Wild Virginia, are opposing the White House Council on Environmental Quality's bid to have the court remand the rule without vacating it so the White House can review the Trump administration's NEPA overhaul. The groups said Thursday the review process could take years and, in the meantime, they will have to deal with the harms of the overhaul while...

