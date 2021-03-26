Ga. Biz Court Takes Over Mortgage Case It Initially Rejected

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Georgia's business court has taken back the first case it rejected for lacking mutual party consent, vacating an order denying the transfer of a mortgage rates dispute to the court and giving litigants a way around statutory time constraints. Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Sara L. Doyle, who is presiding over the mortgage rates case in the business court, on Thursday granted the parties' joint motion to reopen it and reconsider its transfer from a state trial court where it has been pending since 2017. Judge Doyle initially denied a petition from mortgage lenders to take the suit brought against them...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS