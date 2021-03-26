Texas Justices Affirm Workers' Damages In Electrocution Suit

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ruled that a property owner is liable for injuries to two subcontractors who were electrocuted while working on a south Texas condominium project, finding that evidence presented at trial conclusively shows that the property owner had direct control over the project's supervisor. The state's high court denied property owner Los Compadres Pescadores LLC's argument that it doesn't owe injured workers Juan G. Valdez and Alfredo Teran damages for their pain and mental anguish because the pair failed to submit legally sufficient evidence and secure jury findings necessary to establish liability, according to Friday's opinion....

