Texas Justices Won't Review Bikini-Latex Club Tax Appeal

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday rejected a petition for review filed by bikini-and-latex clubs in their challenge of the state's fee on clubs whose dancers cover themselves with liquid latex. The Texas Supreme Court said Friday that it will not hear a petition for review by Texas BLC that challenges the state's fee on bikini-and-latex clubs. Texas BLC Inc., a group representing the clubs, asked the court in January to review a Houston appellate court ruling that the dancers were considered nude under the law and therefore the clubs are subject to the fee. The court denied the petition without comment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS