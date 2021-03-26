Saiber LLC Grows NJ Gaming Practice With Ex-Casino Atty

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Saiber LLC is expanding its gaming practice with the addition of Thomas McCormick, who is joining the firm from Fox Rothschild LLP after stints serving as in-house counsel to several casinos. McCormick is now based out of the firm's Florham Park, New Jersey, headquarters and is bringing with him more than three decades of experience in the gaming industry, including 20 years as general counsel for privately held gaming equipment manufacturer Atlantic City Coin & Slot Service Company, Inc., according to a March 15 statement from Saiber LLC. "I am thrilled to be joining Saiber's highly regarded and thriving gaming practice,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS