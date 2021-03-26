Oil Co.'s Sanctions Bid Derails WDTX Patent Case On Trial Eve

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright on Friday pushed back his third-ever patent jury trial after allegations arose that True Chemical Solutions and its attorneys withheld vital information from a rival oil and gas chemical company whose patents it's accused of infringing. True Chem was set to face trial Monday over allegations that it infringed Performance Chemical Co.'s patents dealing with oil and gas delivery trailers, but PCC had moved for case-ending sanctions for True Chem's "willful" and "bad faith" misconduct during discovery. True Chem has admitted to messing up, but argues the error was a "mistake" stemming from communication failures....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS