DOT's Buttigieg Might Pump Brakes On 5.9 GHz Sharing

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has signaled he may put in reverse the Federal Communications Commission's plan to allocate airwaves previously dedicated to auto safety to wireless traffic instead. During a Thursday oversight hearing, Buttigieg told House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio that he shares the previous administration's hesitations on the 5.9 GHz band reorganization due to the potential adverse impacts on intelligent vehicle technology. "There has been bipartisan concern, and we share that concern," Buttigieg said in response to a question from the Oregon Democrat. "We will be engaging with our counterparts across the administration on the way forward."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS