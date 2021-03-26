Condé Nast Workers Authorize Strike In Bargaining Dispute

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Workers at The New Yorker, Pitchfork and Ars Technica have voted to authorize a strike if collective bargaining talks with the news outlets and parent company Condé Nast head south, the union that represents the workers announced Friday. The NewsGuild of New York said the authorization passed with 98% support of the bargaining unit, setting up the possibility of a strike if negotiations over a collective bargaining agreement with Condé Nast "break down further." The union has been in talks over a contract for workers at the Condé Nast properties since 2018 and said sticking points over pay and work-life balance...

