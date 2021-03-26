Eagle Hospitality Defends Foreign Units' Inclusion In Ch. 11

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Eagle Hospitality asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge Thursday to reject a motion by lender agent Bank of America to dismiss the Chapter 11 cases of Eagle's Singapore affiliates, saying the move would limit its reorganization options. In a motion filed Thursday, lead debtor EHT US1 Inc. asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi to reject Bank of America's claims that the Singapore-based real estate investment trust and holding corporations aren't eligible for a U.S. bankruptcy, arguing both that they are and that keeping them in the case will give the debtors needed flexibility. "The dismissal motion, if successful, would foreclose the...

