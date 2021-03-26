AT&T Warns Demands For Speed 'Symmetry' Can Go Too Far

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 9:31 PM EDT) -- AT&T waded into the debate over what qualifies as sufficient high-speed internet service Friday, warning that relying too heavily on upload-and-down speed "symmetry" could trigger unintended consequences for building out broadband infrastructure. The telecom giant weighed in as Congress and federal agencies look closely at where to spend limited resources on supporting high-speed network projects. One focus for policymakers is whether to require providers receiving federal subsidies to offer internet speeds that are equally fast to move upload and download traffic. The recent spike in use of Zoom and other streaming apps has put a heavy load on traffic, raising the...

