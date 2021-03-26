Asda Ruling Paves Way For Wave Of UK Equal Pay Suits

Law360, London (March 26, 2021, 7:25 PM GMT) -- The U.K. Supreme Court's decision on Friday allowing tens of thousands of Asda retail workers to compare themselves to warehouse staff in their equal pay claims paves the way for a wave of similar suits in other industries, lawyers say. The justices found that the claimants — who are mostly women and work in the company's retail stores — passed the threshold required for comparing their roles to the mainly male employees who work in Asda Stores Ltd.'s distribution centers. The decision set out guidance for future employment proceedings where claimants are similarly seeking to compare themselves to another group of...

