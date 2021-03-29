Munger Tolles Picks Up Real Estate Vet From Pircher Nichols

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Munger Tolles & Olson LLP has hired a real estate veteran from Pircher Nichols for its Los Angeles office, the firm said Monday. Aimee Contreras-Camua, who has been practicing real estate law for two decades, has joined Munger Tolles as a partner. Contreras-Camua had been at at Pircher Nichols & Meeks LLP for two years and previously spent more than a decade as a partner at Sidley Austin LLP's Los Angeles office, representing banks and life insurance companies in forming mortgage-secured loans, as well as representing major real estate developers. At Munger Tolles, Contreras-Camua will represent real estate funds, opportunity funds, investment...

