11th Circ. Orders Arbitration In $1.4M Yacht Contract Dispute

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Friday ordered yacht brokerage firm Northup & Johnson Yachts-Ships Inc. to arbitrate claims that two boat builders breached a contract by cutting it out of a high-end deal with two billionaire clients, depriving it of an agreed to $1.4 million commission. The court, in an unpublished opinion, said Northup & Johnson agreed to arbitrate any disputes in its original deal with Royal Van Lent Shipyard BV and Feadship America Inc. to have the companies build yachts for its clients, and that there's no loophole in the deal. The court noted that Northup & Johnson was supposed to receive...

