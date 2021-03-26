Novartis Says Chair Contradicted Admissions In FCA Deal

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Novartis said its chairman incorrectly contradicted the company's admissions that it made as part of a $678 million deal with the federal government to settle claims it flouted the False Claims Act through a kickback scheme to pump up prescriptions. The company put out a public statement on Tuesday in response to an interview its Chairman Joerg Reinhardt did earlier this month with SonntagsBlick, the Sunday edition of the Switzerland-based, German-language publication Blick. In the Q&A, the newspaper brought up the drugmaker's settlement with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York in 2020. That settlement ended allegations...

