Construction Cos. Can't Stop NJ Wage Actions At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Friday shot down a bid by construction companies to terminate New Jersey administrative proceedings over claims the businesses violated state wage regulations on a federally funded project, saying a Garden State federal court was right to stay out of the dispute. In a nonprecedential opinion, a circuit panel upheld the court's June decision nixing a complaint against state agencies and employees from the companies and their president, John Kovacs, in light of the Younger abstention doctrine that federal courts shouldn't interfere with certain pending state proceedings. "Because New Jersey has a strong interest in enforcing its laws...

