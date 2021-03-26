Saudi Co. Wants Ex-Spymaster's $29M Boston Pads Frozen

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Saudi-owned company has asked a Massachusetts state court to freeze $29 million in luxury Boston real estate holdings that it says are the fruits of a massive fraud scheme run by Saudi Arabia's former spymaster, who is exiled in Canada. The former intelligence official, Saad al Jabri, is accused of defrauding Sakab Saudi Holding Co. and its affiliated companies out of 13 billion Saudi Riyals, or $3.47 billion. The state-owned companies previously sued al Jabri in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, which issued an order freezing Al Jabri's properties around the world. Sakab's new complaint, filed Wednesday in Suffolk County Superior...

