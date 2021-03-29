Union Claims NBCUniversal Didn't Properly Pay Musicians

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT) -- NBCUniversal has violated its contract with the American Federation of Musicians by not properly paying musicians, including for pre-taped performances and times it reused theme music from the 2018 Super Bowl, the union told a New York federal court. In a complaint filed Friday, AFM said NBCUniversal Media LLC has stiffed musicians on wages and other payments that it was obligated to make under its collective bargaining agreement, including more than $1,700 to the in-house band for Saturday Night Live and nearly $74,000 for reusing the Super Bowl theme in later NFL seasons. AFM also accused NBCUniversal of denying musicians an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS