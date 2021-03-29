Split 9th Circ. Hands Victory To Tire Maker In TM Fight

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit has ruled that tire maker West Worldwide Services Inc. can collect damages based on a lower court's "wrongful" injunction barring it from selling OTR Wheel Engineering Inc.'s tires after the rival's trade dress and trade secrets allegations failed at trial. In an unpublished opinion issued Friday, the majority of a three-judge panel partly reversed a Washington federal judge's decision that the injunction against West was not wrongful pending trial, and though wrongful pending appeal, was not shown to have damaged the company. The panel majority found that the injunction was improper on both counts, as the trial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS