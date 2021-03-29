Power Plant Contractor Can't Escape Pa. Fatal Gas Leak Suit

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 2:20 PM EDT) -- A contractor can't duck FirstEnergy Corp.'s efforts to rope it into lawsuits brought against the electricity provider over workers killed or injured by a 2017 gas leak at a coal power plant outside Pittsburgh, a federal judge ruled. Enerfab Inc. lost its motion to dismiss FirstEnergy's third-party complaint seeking indemnification for claims by Enerfab workers, with Senior U.S. District Judge David Stewart Cercone ruling Friday that it was too soon to determine whether the fault was Enerfab's or FirstEnergy's, and the court could not apply an Ohio law barring a contractor from indemnifying its employer for damages caused by the employer....

