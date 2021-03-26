Ex-Trump Aide's Pregnancy Discrimination Suit Pared Back

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 11:25 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday trimmed a pregnancy discrimination suit against former President Donald Trump's campaign and several of Trump's aides, ruling that the former campaign worker has failed to allege how they directed their behavior toward barring her from her prospective employer, the federal government. Arlene Delgado, the former Hispanic outreach director of Trump's campaign, claims that Sean Spicer, Reince Priebus and Stephen Bannon forced her out of her job after she announced her pregnancy. The father of her child is Trump adviser Jason Miller, who isn't a party to the suit. All of the defendants — except...

