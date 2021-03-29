Charter Says Maine's Pro Rata Cable Law Oversteps Bounds

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Maine's law requiring cable companies to prorate customers' final bills when they end service midmonth is like the state government demanding football fans get their money back at halftime, Charter Communications Inc. told the First Circuit. The cable giant wants the appeals court to affirm a lower court ruling that blocked enforcement of the Pine Tree State's prorated billing law, saying it effectively requires them to set daily rather than monthly cable rates, which federal law doesn't allow. The law passed amid a proconsumer push for cable industry reforms in the state Legislature that has spurred federal court battles. Charter and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS