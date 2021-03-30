Feds Can't Trim $38M Dakota Access Pipeline Suit, ND Says

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- North Dakota has urged a federal judge to reject the government's bid to trim a suit alleging the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers failed to control demonstrations against the Dakota Access pipeline, saying the government must cover the costs the state racked up in dealing with the protests. The government asked for partial summary judgment in February in the state's suit seeking $38 million to pay back the state's costs to contain protests by thousands of Native American tribal members, environmentalists and others who sought to halt construction of the Energy Transfer Partners LP project from August 2016 through March 2017....

