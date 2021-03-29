$1B Power Line Foes Target Approval Of Cross-Border Permit

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Opponents of a proposed $1 billion transmission line that would ship hydropower from Quebec to New England want to expand their challenge of federal approvals to include the presidential, cross-border permit issued in the final days of the Trump administration. The Appalachian Mountain Club, Natural Resources Council of Maine, and Maine chapter of the Sierra Club on Friday urged a Maine federal court to let them add the U.S. Department of Energy to their complaint challenging the Army Corps of Engineers' approval of the New England Clean Energy Connect project. Like the Corps, the DOE failed to adequately review the environmental...

