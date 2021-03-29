Coca-Cola Sued Over 4D Movie Experience Injuries

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A faulty seat at the World of Coca-Cola Museum's 4D movie theater caused a patron's back and neck injuries that required spinal surgery and at least $194,000 in medical expenses, according to a lawsuit filed in Georgia state court Friday. Coca-Cola was negligent in not making sure all the seats in its theater had the proper padding for the movie, which had shaking and moving seats that caused Rojelia Aviles' injuries in December 2018, according to the amended lawsuit. The complaint says Aviles visited the popular tourist spot the day after Christmas in 2018 and was directed to a seat without...

