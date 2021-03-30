Failed Courtroom Audio Recording Sparks New Texas Trial

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 3:21 PM EDT) -- The failure of a courtroom recording device to preserve part of a trial's testimony led a Texas appeals court to grant an unusual request for a retrial Monday. Texas' Sixth Court of Appeals said that because a courtroom audio recording device failed to record a "significant" portion of plaintiff Kelly Coplin's testimony during a trial over a roofing contract dispute, he is entitled to a new trial. "The portion of the record that was lost is significant," the opinion said. "Although we have no way of knowing how much of Coplin's testimony is missing from the record, the fact that the...

