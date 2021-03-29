NY State Lawmakers Float Creation Of 5G Safety Commission

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 10:24 PM EDT) -- Two New York state lawmakers have introduced legislation to establish a commission charged with examining the health and environmental impacts of wireless radiation emitted by 5G technology and other wireless antennas. The temporary commission, proposed by Sen. Anna Kaplan, D-Great Neck, and Assemblyman Tom Abinanti, D-Greenburgh, would consist of 15 members including health experts, environmental scientists and independent electromagnetic radiation researchers. Under the legislation, the panel would present an initial report on its findings to the state legislature by June 2022 and a final report the following December. The commission would be disbanded a month after its final report, according to...

