Merrill Lynch Beats Challenge To NJ Tax Assessment Cuts

Law360, New York (March 29, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Merrill Lynch on Monday swatted away a municipality's challenge to a ruling cutting by about half two property tax assessments for its former Princeton-area corporate campus after a state appellate panel said a New Jersey Tax Court properly embraced the company's methodology in reducing the figures by roughly $100 million each. The panel signed off on Judge Patrick DeAlmeida's 2019 judgments reducing the 2005 and 2006 assessments on two parcels comprising about 65 acres on Scudders Mill Road in Plainsboro Township to $99 million and about $107 million, respectively. "In sum, the record developed in the Tax Court amply supports the...

