GAO Says Navy Deal Protester Failed To Keep Own Bid Alive

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has denied a professional services firm's protest over its exclusion from consideration for a Navy support services deal, saying the company's failure to actively extend its proposal's validity amid corrective action doomed its bid. The role of Cydecor Inc.'s earlier bid protest in prompting the Navy to take corrective action on the disputed task order did not make the company an ongoing "active participant" in a protest and therefore excuse its failure to extend the validity of its bid, the GAO said in a March 26 decision released Monday. And the Navy reasonably decided Cydecor's offer...

