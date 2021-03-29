Changes Proposed For Challenged $12.6M PHH Class Deal

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A group of borrowers, along with Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC and its successor PHH Mortgage Corp., have submitted modifications to a proposed $12.6 million nationwide class settlement over allegedly unlawful fees the servicers charged for payments online and over the phone, after a Florida federal judge voiced reservations during a recent hearing. The parties said in a notice late Friday that they had reconvened with a mediator to come up with the changes — which include eliminating a claims process and a reverter clause as well as narrowing modifications to certain class members' contracts to provide a legal path for the...

