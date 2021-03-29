Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Changes Proposed For Challenged $12.6M PHH Class Deal

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A group of borrowers, along with Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC and its successor PHH Mortgage Corp., have submitted modifications to a proposed $12.6 million nationwide class settlement over allegedly unlawful fees the servicers charged for payments online and over the phone, after a Florida federal judge voiced reservations during a recent hearing.

The parties said in a notice late Friday that they had reconvened with a mediator to come up with the changes — which include eliminating a claims process and a reverter clause as well as narrowing modifications to certain class members' contracts to provide a legal path for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!