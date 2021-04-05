Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-IBM Manager Tells Jury Racism Complaint Drew Firing

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A former IBM sales manager told a jury Monday he was fired for calling out racial disparities in his subordinates' commissions, kicking off a Zoom trial in Washington federal court.

Former sales manager Scott Kingston said his 18-year career at IBM ended abruptly after he reported a disparity between sales commissions paid to a white and a Black member of his sales team on different deals. The white employee, Nick Donato, initially received $1.6 million on an SAS Institute sale without a problem; the Black employee, Jerome Beard, was subjected to a cap on an HCL Technologies deal that lowered his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!